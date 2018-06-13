16 killed in bus accident in India

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 16 people were killed and more than a dozen injured early Wednesday in a bus accident in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, officials said.

The accident happened in Mainpuri district around 5 a.m.

“It was a private bus traveling from Rajasthan [state]. So far, 16 people are dead in the accident and more than 13 people are injured,” Mainpuri district magistrate Pradeep Kumar said.

He said three critically injured passengers have been referred for specialized treatment.

“We are also investigating the total number of people who were present in the bus,” said Kumar.

Local media, however, reported that the death toll has reached 17.

According to officials in the area, the bus lost control and rammed into the road divider.

“The injured passengers told us the bus driver was speeding. The passengers had requested him to [slow down]...The incident is very unfortunate,” said Kumar.

Senior police and administrative officials have rushed to the scene.

Police officials in the area said they were investigating whether some of the passengers had been traveling on the roof of the bus.

Mainpuri Additional Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh was quoted by Press Trust of India as saying that the ill-fated bus was carrying around 60-70 people.