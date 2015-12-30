Over 200 migrants held in northwest Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
The migrants were held during a gendarme patrol in Orhaniye, Bosnakoy, Ipsala, Uzunkopru and Meric districts of Edirne province, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Following legal procedures at a police station, the migrants from Syria, Pakistan, Libya, Algeria, Palestine, Iraq, Iran, Morocco and Somalia were taken to a provincial migration authority, the source added.
Also, in Aydin province, 22 Syrian nationals, including 11 children, were caught off the coast of Kusadasi district in a dinghy in the Aegean Sea.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees and asylum seekers trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Germany and other countries must extradite FETO coup plotters to Turkey
Adil Oksuz stayed at small apartment in Berlin, protected by Fetullah Terrorist Organization network, witnesses say
Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to be replaced by huge park named 'People's Garden'
Among those held in Edirne province are Pakistani, Syrian and Algerian nationals
Turkey imports nearly 153 tons of gold in first 5 months of this year, according to Borsa Istanbul
Treasury Undersecretariat issues 1-year zero-coupon government bonds through auction
Base expected to add $15B to Turkey's national income in 10 years, Premier Binali Yildirim says
More than 90 percent of Istanbul’s third airport is already complete
Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister
Police officer was injured in a terrorist attack in eastern Hakkari province
Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools
New kiraathanes (reading houses) in cities will arouse love of reading among the young, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
At least 12 killed, over 30 others wounded in suicide attack in Kabul on Monday
Turkish warplanes destroyed 14 important targets, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15
TIKA has distributed food aid among 675 families at internally-displaced people's camps in Ethiopia's Oromia