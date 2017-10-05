Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
Among all sector indices, the leasing factoring index posted the best performance, up 2.27 percent, while the transportation index suffered the worst, down 0.92 percent.
The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index decreased 0.62 percent and 0.49 percent, respectively.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 95,306.98, down 1.40 percent, with a 5.9 billion-Turkish lira ($1.3 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.6200 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 4.5510 at Tuesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.4280, compared to Tuesday's close of 5.3680.
The price of Brent oil was $75.31 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday.
