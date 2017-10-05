Worldbulletin News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.51 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6200  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange decreased 0.51 percent, or 481.44 points, to open at 94,825.54 points on Wednesday.

Among all sector indices, the leasing factoring index posted the best performance, up 2.27 percent, while the transportation index suffered the worst, down 0.92 percent.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index decreased 0.62 percent and 0.49 percent, respectively.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 95,306.98, down 1.40 percent, with a 5.9 billion-Turkish lira ($1.3 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.6200 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 4.5510 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.4280, compared to Tuesday's close of 5.3680.

The price of Brent oil was $75.31 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday.



Turkey attracts $2.2B in investments in Q1
Turkey attracts 2 2B in investments in Q1

Turkey's annual inflation at 12.15 percent in May
Turkey's annual inflation at 12 15 percent in May

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open






