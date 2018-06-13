Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April

World Bulletin / News Desk
TurkStat data revealed the amount of collected milk reached 899,190 tons in the fourth month of this year.
"Drinking milk production by integrated dairies was 161,374 tons in March and increased by 16.7 percent when compared to the same month of the previous year," it said.
Official data showed that cheese production from cow’s milk amounted to 63,385 tons -- a 14.9 percent yearly increase -- while cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk rose by 8.6 percent to 5,006 tons.
"Yoghurt production became 101,050 tons in April and increased by 4.7 percent when compared to same month of the previous year," TurkStat said, adding that the production of ayran -- a drink made of yoghurt and water in Turkey -- climbed by 4.9 percent to 65,104 tons.
The next release on milk production is due on July 13.
