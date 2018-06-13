Worldbulletin News

15:25, 13 June 2018 Wednesday
Economy
10:28, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April
Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 899,000 tons: official data

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's cow milk production increased by 17.5 percent in April compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority said on Wednesday.

TurkStat data revealed the amount of collected milk reached 899,190 tons in the fourth month of this year.

"Drinking milk production by integrated dairies was 161,374 tons in March and increased by 16.7 percent when compared to the same month of the previous year," it said.

Official data showed that cheese production from cow’s milk amounted to 63,385 tons -- a 14.9 percent yearly increase -- while cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk rose by 8.6 percent to 5,006 tons.

"Yoghurt production became 101,050 tons in April and increased by 4.7 percent when compared to same month of the previous year," TurkStat said, adding that the production of ayran -- a drink made of yoghurt and water in Turkey -- climbed by 4.9 percent to 65,104 tons.

The next release on milk production is due on July 13.



