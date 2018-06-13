Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:25, 13 June 2018 Wednesday
Balkans
10:30, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Greece, Macedonia resolving long-standing name row
Greece, Macedonia resolving long-standing name row

Greece's northern neighbor to re-name itself Republic of Northern Macedonia, says Greek PM Alexis Tsipras

World Bulletin / News Desk

Greece has resolved a long-standing dispute with its northern neighbor, which is set to change its name from Macedonia to the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Tuesday.

Tsipras met with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos after he spoke with his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev over the phone.

"We have recently reached an agreement with the prime minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), which has put us in turmoil for many years," Tsipras said.

"We have reached a good agreement that meets all our conditions," he added.

He said that after Macedonia’s Constitution makes the name change official, Greece’s parliament will approve the deal.

Greece, which is both a NATO and EU member, has long opposed the official name of its northern neighbor, noting there is a region in northern Greece also called Macedonia.

Due to Greece’s veto power, the dispute has been one of the main hurdles to Macedonia’s ambitions to join NATO and the EU.

Negotiations between Macedonia and Greece have stepped up recently, as the new government in Skopje has sought progress in its bid to join NATO and the EU.

Despite the dispute between Athens and Skopje, many countries, including Turkey, recognize Macedonia's present name.

 



Related greece Macedonia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake

First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans

News

Turkey hold iftar in Macedonia
Turkey hold iftar in Macedonia

New Greek rallies announced in Macedonia name row
New Greek rallies announced in Macedonia name row

Macedonia ex-PM sentenced to jail for abuse of power
Macedonia ex-PM sentenced to jail for abuse of power

Macedonian, Japanese climbers perish on Mt. Everest
Macedonian Japanese climbers perish on Mt Everest

Goldsmith teaches Quran to students
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

British premier visits Macedonia
British premier visits Macedonia

Greece puts Turkish putschists under protection
Greece puts Turkish putschists under protection

EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal
EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal

Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece

Turkey slams Greek president's remarks
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks

Life grinds to halt in Greece after general strike
Life grinds to halt in Greece after general strike






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 