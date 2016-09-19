Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:24, 13 June 2018 Wednesday
Europe
10:47, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy
Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy

German chancellor warns against unilateral moves, urges common approach to resolve refugee crisis

World Bulletin / News Desk

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called for a common European approach on the refugee crisis. 

“We Europeans must find a unified response to illegal migration, that is very important for me,” Merkel told a joint news conference with her Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz. 

“I believe that this issue has the potential to do severe harm to Europe,” she stressed, warning EU member states against taking unilateral measures which might violate EU law. 

Her remarks came ahead of a key summit of European leaders on June 28-29 in Brussels focusing on the refugee crisis and Germany’s proposals for an EU-wide common asylum policy.  

Merkel has long argued that irregular refugee flows can only be stemmed in cooperation with the host and transit countries, and underlined the importance of addressing the root causes of the migration crisis.

She has repeatedly called on EU states to share the burden of member states like Italy and Greece, which receive the largest number of refugees. 

But the chancellor came under growing pressure this week, after her coalition partner the Christian Social Union (CSU) came up with a controversial new "migration master plan,” reversing her open-door policy for refugees. 

Senior CSU politician and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer have suggested turning away asylum-seekers at Germany’s border if they entered the EU from another member state and first registered there. 

Merkel sought on Tuesday to downplay sharp differences with Seehofer over migration policy, saying they need more talks among coalition partners to conclude the plan. 

Seehofer announced last week that he would present the migration master plan on Tuesday, but cancelled the press conference on Monday, due to unresolved differences with Merkel. 

 


Related Germany Angela Merkel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake

First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans

News

Merkel eyes talks with Trump on Iran, trade tariffs
Merkel eyes talks with Trump on Iran trade tariffs

Merkel offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms
Merkel offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms

Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit
Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit

Merkel, Putin revive dialogue after Trump scraps Iran deal
Merkel Putin revive dialogue after Trump scraps Iran deal

Merkel blasts breaches of Ukraine truce
Merkel blasts breaches of Ukraine truce

Merkel reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal
Merkel reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal

Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'
Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'

Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects

Germany increasingly suspicious of FETO
Germany increasingly suspicious of FETO

German police shoot man near Berlin Cathedral
German police shoot man near Berlin Cathedral

Terrorist PKK/PYD recruited scores in Germany
Terrorist PKK PYD recruited scores in Germany

Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 