Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

World Bulletin / News Desk

Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Tuesday that he has forged an alliance with the Fatah Coalition to form the biggest group in Iraq's parliament.

In a joint news briefing with his new ally, Sadr also affirmed the continuation of his alliance with Iyad Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition.

In last month’s Iraqi parliamentary election, al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first with 329 seats while the Fatah coalition came in second with 47.

Al-Wataniye also won 21 seats.