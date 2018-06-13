Turkey's most wanted coup suspect spotted in Germany

World Bulletin / News Desk
Oksuz, a theology lecturer accused of masterminding Turkey's July 15, 2016, defeated coup, has been on the run for almost two years.
Anadolu Agency correspondents digged out the flat in central Berlin, which was allegedly used by Oksuz and other FETO figures who fled from Turkey, since the defeated coup.
Ali A., a Berlin-based Turkish businessman with suspected ties to FETO, provided financial support for the group to rent the flat in Berlin’s Neukoelln district, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.
Turkish officials have repeatedly appealed to the German government to arrest and extradite Oksuz, after receiving dozens of tips, indicating that the key coup suspect was hiding in Germany.
Last November, all police departments were asked to inform the Federal Criminal Police Office on any findings that could help them identify the whereabouts of the chief coup suspect.
In Germany, which is home to more than three million Turkish immigrants, FETO has a large network with dozens of private schools, businesses and media organizations.
Since the 2016 defeated coup attempt, nearly 4,000 FETO suspects have come to Germany from Turkey and other countries, according to local media reports.
Several FETO suspects, including former soldiers and diplomats, have applied for asylum in various German federal states.
