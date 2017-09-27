Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools

Greece's northern neighbor to re-name itself Republic of Northern Macedonia, says Greek PM Alexis Tsipras

CEO Elon Musk announces plan to lay off over 3,000 workers in search of profitability

12:07, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

Today in History June 13





A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1777 The Marquis de Lafayette arrives in the American colonies to help in their rebellion against Britain. 1863 Confederate forces on their way to Gettysburg clash with Union troops at the Second Battle of Winchester, Virginia. 1920 The U.S. Post Office Department rules that children may not be sent by parcel post. 1923 The French set a trade barrier between occupied Ruhr and the rest of Germany. 1940 Paris is evacuated as the Germans advance on the city. 1943 German spies land on Long Island, New York, and are soon captured. 1944 The first German V-1 buzz-bomb hits London. 1949 Installed by the French, Bao Dai enters Saigon to rule Vietnam. 1971 The New York Times begins publishing the Pentagon Papers. 1978 Israelis withdraw the last of their invading forces from Lebanon. 1979 Sioux Indians are awarded $105 million in compensation for the 1877 U.S. seizure of the Black Hills in South Dakota. 1983 Pioneer 10, already in space for 11 years, leaves the solar system.

Related History

Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.