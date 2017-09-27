Today in History June 13

|1777
|The Marquis de Lafayette arrives in the American colonies to help in their rebellion against Britain.
|1863
|Confederate forces on their way to Gettysburg clash with Union troops at the Second Battle of Winchester, Virginia.
|1920
|The U.S. Post Office Department rules that children may not be sent by parcel post.
|1923
|The French set a trade barrier between occupied Ruhr and the rest of Germany.
|1940
|Paris is evacuated as the Germans advance on the city.
|1943
|German spies land on Long Island, New York, and are soon captured.
|1944
|The first German V-1 buzz-bomb hits London.
|1949
|Installed by the French, Bao Dai enters Saigon to rule Vietnam.
|1971
|The New York Times begins publishing the Pentagon Papers.
|1978
|Israelis withdraw the last of their invading forces from Lebanon.
|1979
|Sioux Indians are awarded $105 million in compensation for the 1877 U.S. seizure of the Black Hills in South Dakota.
|1983
|Pioneer 10, already in space for 11 years, leaves the solar system.
