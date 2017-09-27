Worldbulletin News

15:24, 13 June 2018 Wednesday
History
12:07, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

Today in History June 13
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1777   The Marquis de Lafayette arrives in the American colonies to help in their rebellion against Britain.
1863   Confederate forces on their way to Gettysburg clash with Union troops at the Second Battle of Winchester, Virginia.
1920   The U.S. Post Office Department rules that children may not be sent by parcel post.
1923   The French set a trade barrier between occupied Ruhr and the rest of Germany.
1940   Paris is evacuated as the Germans advance on the city.
1943   German spies land on Long Island, New York, and are soon captured.
1944   The first German V-1 buzz-bomb hits London.
1949   Installed by the French, Bao Dai enters Saigon to rule Vietnam.
1971   The New York Times begins publishing the Pentagon Papers.
1978   Israelis withdraw the last of their invading forces from Lebanon.
1979   Sioux Indians are awarded $105 million in compensation for the 1877 U.S. seizure of the Black Hills in South Dakota.
1983   Pioneer 10, already in space for 11 years, leaves the solar system.


