Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a televised interview to private news channel Haberturk, Cavusoglu said: "If Germany does not return Adil Oksuz to us, then it will be in the same position as the U.S. that does not extradite FETO leader [Fetullah Gulen]."
"There is some activity in the U.S. [over the extradition of Gulen], but whether it is Germany or other countries, they must all return these traitors who plotted a coup in Turkey; these people must face justice."
The foreign minister's remarks came shortly after witnesses told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that Turkey's most wanted coup suspect Adil Oksuz stayed at a small apartment in Berlin early this year under the protection of FETO members.
Oksuz, a theology lecturer accused of masterminding Turkey's July 15, 2016, defeated coup, has been on the run for almost two years.
Cavusoglu also said they had officially contacted German authorities regarding Oksuz.
"We of course have an agreement with Germany. This person is a putschist and Germany is very well aware of it. Thus, if he is caught, then the extradition process will begin," he said.
In Germany, which is home to more than three million Turkish immigrants, FETO has a large network with dozens of private schools, businesses and media organizations.
Since the 2016 defeated coup, nearly 4,000 FETO suspects have come to Germany from Turkey and other countries, according to local media reports.
Several FETO suspects, including former soldiers and diplomats, have applied for asylum in various German federal states.
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Germany and other countries must extradite FETO coup plotters to Turkey
Adil Oksuz stayed at small apartment in Berlin, protected by Fetullah Terrorist Organization network, witnesses say
Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to be replaced by huge park named 'People's Garden'
Among those held in Edirne province are Pakistani, Syrian and Algerian nationals
Turkey imports nearly 153 tons of gold in first 5 months of this year, according to Borsa Istanbul
Treasury Undersecretariat issues 1-year zero-coupon government bonds through auction
Base expected to add $15B to Turkey's national income in 10 years, Premier Binali Yildirim says
More than 90 percent of Istanbul’s third airport is already complete
Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister
Police officer was injured in a terrorist attack in eastern Hakkari province
Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools
New kiraathanes (reading houses) in cities will arouse love of reading among the young, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
At least 12 killed, over 30 others wounded in suicide attack in Kabul on Monday
Turkish warplanes destroyed 14 important targets, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15
TIKA has distributed food aid among 675 families at internally-displaced people's camps in Ethiopia's Oromia