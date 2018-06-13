13:54, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

Heartbreaking moment of a young boy woke up blind

World Bulletin / News Desk

This is the heartbreaking moment a young boy woke up blind after being badly wounded by an explosion in northern Syria.



The child is Abdul Muain --10 years old-- from Afrin province. The young boy can be heard screaming for his father as he wakes up for the first time following surgery.



'My eyes,' he shouts as the man tries in vain to comfort him. 'Oh father, my eyes.'

Abdul used to live in Homs but was displaced by the civil war being fought in Syria and ended up in Afrin, close to the border with Turkey.