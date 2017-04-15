Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'

World Bulletin / News Desk
German police have arrested a Tunisian man after discovering "toxic substances" at his flat in Cologne, officials said Wednesday, with prosecutors not ruling out a possible terror motive.
The suspect's wife was also taken in for questioning but is believed to have since been released.
"We decided to take very swift action to ward off possible danger," police spokesman Andre Fassbender told DPA news agency.
The 29-year-old Tunisian man is suspected of "handling toxic substances", police said.
Federal prosecutors have opened an investigation against the Tunisian on suspicion of "preparing a serious act of violence against the state".
A spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office, which handles terror-related cases in Germany, told AFP they were not investigating the wife.
According to broadcaster NTV, the woman is a German national who recently converted to Islam. She was said to be pregnant.
Police officers, including special forces, were still combing the couple's flat on the first floor of a large apartment building on Wednesday.
Chemical experts wearing protective gear were seen removing plastic bags from the scene.
The couple's children have been taken into the care of city authorities.
Germany remains on high alert for extremist attacks after several assaults claimed by the ISIL group in the country in recent years.
'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition
Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff
The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says