Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:57, 13 June 2018 Wednesday
Economy
15:23, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
EU Commission proposes $5.6B for security
EU Commission proposes $5.6B for security

For next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, commission is proposing €4.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in security funding

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed €4.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in funding security for the next long-term EU budget for 2021-2027.

In a statement, the commission said: "For the next long-term EU budget for 2021-2027, the Commission is proposing to substantially increase the current security funding -- from €3.5 billion to €4.8 billion."

Frans Timmermans, the first vice-president of the European Commission, said: "Feeling safe at home or when walking down the street is one of the most basic human rights. Europeans expect their governments and their Union to provide that safety."

"More flexible security funding tailored to the specific needs of member states will ensure that Europeans can be better protected, as they rightly should be," Timmermans said in the statement.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, said the commission will help member states to be "better" prepared for future security challenges and unforeseen emergencies and build a "safer and more resilient" Europe for citizens. 

 


Related eu commission
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
EU Commission proposes 5 6B for security
EU Commission proposes $5.6B for security

For next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, commission is proposing €4.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in security funding
Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April
Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April

Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 899,000 tons: official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.51 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6200  
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce

CEO Elon Musk announces plan to lay off over 3,000 workers in search of profitability
Egypt raises electricity prices
Egypt raises electricity prices

Egypt has slashed subsidies in recent years as part of a $12 billion IMF loan
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted sectoral transformation'
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted, sectoral transformation'

Deputy PM Mehmet Simsek Simsek forecasts growth will be re-balanced after the second half of year
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.19 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5450
Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'
'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'

Turkey's growing performance yields millions of employment in last decade, Turkish ministers say
Turkey's current account deficit at 5 4B in April
Turkey's current account deficit at $5.4B in April

12-month rolling deficit is over $57 billion
Turkey's economy expands 7 4 percent in first quarter
Turkey's economy expands 7.4 percent in first quarter

Year-on-year economic growth rate of 7.4 percent in first quarter of 2018 surpasses expectations
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 slightly increases 0.05 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4800
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey
Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey

Polls economists on Turkish economy's potential growth
Turkish Treasury posts 2 9B cash deficit in Jan-May
Turkish Treasury posts $2.9B cash deficit in Jan-May

Treasury reports expenditures of over $81B in January-May 2018
Global food prices on rise in May UN food body
Global food prices on rise in May: UN food body

Food and Agriculture Organization food price index reaches highest level since October last year
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.4950
Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years
‘Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years’

Turkish economy in better condition than some developed countries, says president  

News

EU hikes eurozone growth forecasts
EU hikes eurozone growth forecasts

Brexit talks to move on to second phase: EU
Brexit talks to move on to second phase EU

EU Commission reiterates Catalan poll was 'not legal'
EU Commission reiterates Catalan poll was 'not legal'

Food quality double standards 'unacceptable' in EU
Food quality double standards 'unacceptable' in EU






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 