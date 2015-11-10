EU Commission proposes $5.6B for security

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, the commission said: "For the next long-term EU budget for 2021-2027, the Commission is proposing to substantially increase the current security funding -- from €3.5 billion to €4.8 billion."
Frans Timmermans, the first vice-president of the European Commission, said: "Feeling safe at home or when walking down the street is one of the most basic human rights. Europeans expect their governments and their Union to provide that safety."
"More flexible security funding tailored to the specific needs of member states will ensure that Europeans can be better protected, as they rightly should be," Timmermans said in the statement.
Dimitris Avramopoulos, the commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, said the commission will help member states to be "better" prepared for future security challenges and unforeseen emergencies and build a "safer and more resilient" Europe for citizens.
