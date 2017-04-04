Albania committed against FETO infiltration, says PM

World Bulletin / News Desk

Albania will prevent Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) from influencing its education system, the nation's prime minister said.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated Turkey's defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

FETO also runs a network of private schools in foreign countries.

Rama said that in the past some schools run by FETO existed in the country.

He said the government was committed to thwart the "negative" influence of FETO terror group in the country and on its education.

"We are very careful with this issue. We have all the reasons to maintain our stance in a decisive manner over the coup attempt, a serious threat we would not want to see in our country at all."

The premier praised Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"My relationship with President [Erdogan] started before I even met him.

"I was amazed by his incredible work as the mayor of Istanbul... Afterwards, I had a chance to meet him in person and our relations blossomed based on mutual respect."

- EU's policy on Kosovo

Referring to the developments in the region, Rama described the EU's policy on Kosovo as a "great shame."

"I have clearly said that I disagree with the EU over the isolation of Kosovo and the fact that it is the only society that does not have the right to freedom of movement throughout the continent," said Rama.

Kosovo is the only Western Balkan country without visa liberation to EU member states.

Rama said Islamophobia is the curse of the new era.

"The forces in the most developed countries of the EU, or certain individuals, are fueling this very dangerous fire. It is not just about Islam, but about people who believe in Islam and who represent Islam's moderation, a great injustice to societies, communities, and families.

"Islamophobia and Turkophobia discourses are arrogant discourses arising from ignorance. Attacking Islamic religion and exhibiting an Islamophobic attitude is actually an attack on the essential roots of the Albanian fruit and on the source of existence of our nationality," said Rama.

Albania and Kosovo are seeking membership candidacy, while Serbia and Montenegro from the Western Balkans are negotiating for EU membership.