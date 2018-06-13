Eid preparations in full swing in Syria's Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Preparation for Eid al-Fitr are in full swing in the recently liberated Syrian region of Afrin.

Turkish army's final phase in liberating Afrin from PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups is ongoing, according to security sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Infrastructure is being rebuilt in order to assist the return of locals.

Apart from this, security forces are sweeping the area for explosives and mines.

So far, 240 mines and 1,1231 improvised explosives have been destroyed.

Locals in the areas expressed gratitude to Turkey for restoring peace in the region.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.