Eid preparations in full swing in Syria's Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish army's final phase in liberating Afrin from PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups is ongoing, according to security sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Infrastructure is being rebuilt in order to assist the return of locals.
Apart from this, security forces are sweeping the area for explosives and mines.
So far, 240 mines and 1,1231 improvised explosives have been destroyed.
Locals in the areas expressed gratitude to Turkey for restoring peace in the region.
Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation.
Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.
'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition
Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff
The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says