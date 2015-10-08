Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:56, 13 June 2018 Wednesday
Europe
17:43, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship
UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship

'As a European, l feel ashamed,' UN refugee chief says after a ship carrying 629 migrants in the Mediterranean was turned away

World Bulletin / News Desk

Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, on Wednesday, slammed Italy and Malta after both countries turned away a ship carrying hundreds of migrants.

"As a European, l feel ashamed," Grandi told reporters in Geneva.

"Rescue at the sea has to happen...it is part of the law."

After being denied entry to both Italy and Malta, 629 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean this weekend will now make a 1,300-kilometer (808-mile) long journey to Spain, said the ship’s organizers SOS Mediterranee on Tuesday morning.

The ship Aquarius rescued around 230 migrants on Saturday and more than 400 were transferred to the ship by Italian military and merchant ships in the area. They were originally set to dock in Italy, but Italy’s newly formed government turned the ship away.

Following Italy’s decision, Malta also said it would not accept the ship either, so it remained in standby between the two countries for days.



Related UN refugee migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake

First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says

News

60 Rohingya born in refugee camps every day
60 Rohingya born in refugee camps every day

Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees
Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees

Ethiopian king showed kindness to refugees
Ethiopian king showed kindness to refugees

Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 50 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 50 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Over 200 migrants held in northwest Turkey
Over 200 migrants held in northwest Turkey

Over 600 migrants rescued in central Mediterranean
Over 600 migrants rescued in central Mediterranean

Italy holds migrant rescue ship as hundreds land
Italy holds migrant rescue ship as hundreds land

50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

35 irregular immigrants drown off Tunisian coast
35 irregular immigrants drown off Tunisian coast

9 migrants die, 5 rescued in Turkish Mediterranean
9 migrants die 5 rescued in Turkish Mediterranean

UN warns against military action in Yemen's Hudaydah
UN warns against military action in Yemen's Hudaydah

UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

New secretive deal between UN, Myanmar smells foul
New secretive deal between UN Myanmar smells foul

Global food prices on rise in May: UN food body
Global food prices on rise in May UN food body

46 migrants drown on Yemen’s shores, 16 missing
46 migrants drown on Yemen s shores 16 missing

UN expert urges N.Korea prisoner amnesty
UN expert urges N Korea prisoner amnesty






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 