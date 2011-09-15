Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

World Bulletin / News Desk
“It is a victory for justice and international law,” said Abbas, speaking to Palestine’s official WAFA news agency.
He also appreciated and thanked the UN member countries that voted in favor of the resolution.
"The adoption of a resolution in the UN General Assembly demanding protection for the Palestinian people is a great achievement and victory that shows that the world’s nations stand by Palestinian rights,” said Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh al-Maliki.
The Turkish and Algerian-sponsored resolution passed in the General Assembly in a 120-8 vote. In all, 45 countries abstained.
It blames Israel for the recent deaths of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and urges the international community to consider protections for Palestinian civilians.
The countries that voted against the resolution included the U.S., Israel, Australia, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Togo, Solomon Islands and Micronesia.
Turkey also expressed its pleasure over the adoption of the resolution, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the U.S. was once again disappointed.
“This is a major victory for justice and the rights of Palestinians. Turkey will continue to stand by Palestine,” Turkish top aide Ibrahim Kalin also said on his Twitter account.
FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition
Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff
The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"