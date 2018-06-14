People flood markets for Eid shopping

World Bulletin / News Desk
Undeterred by scorching heat, shoppers on Wednesday flooded Kashmir markets to make purchases ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated later this week.
Popular markets, such as Goni Khan, Nowhatta, Residency Road, etc in the city were seen buzzing with shoppers throughout the day. Shops and roadside vendors across the city selling readymade clothes, imitation jewellery, accessories, home decoration, etc saw customers in large numbers. Markets in various other parts of the valley also witnessed a surge in business ahead of Eid.
Among female shoppers in the city-centre, youngstersqued-up at stalls to get henna applied to their hands.
“This is one such market which is full of life ahead of every Eid. It fulfills all shopping requirements of a lady shopper. I have come here to buy imitation jewellery which is quite trendy yet affordable,” says Fozia, a shopper at Goni Khan Market.
Roadside vendors who had put up their stalls at various places from TRC Junction to Hari Singh High Street also saw brisk sales of utensils, affordable electronic gadgets and other goods.
“Markets are witnessing a satisfactory response from shoppers despite the rising inflation due to implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) last year, said president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF). Khan who also heads Kashmir Economic Alliance said market activity is further expected to pick-up for next day or two.
Khan said given the prevailing fragile situation in the Valley, people from various districts are not frequenting the summer capital the way used to do earlier, which has also affected showrooms sale.
While bakery shops and butchers are witnessing brisk sale ahead of forthcoming Eid, owners of branded showrooms in the city-centre areas such as Residency Road and Regal Chowk complained of lesser customer footfalls.
Aijaz Ahmad Qureshi, president, Kashmir Cellular Association said sale of mobile handsets is low as compared to what is expected ahead of Eid. Qureshi said shopper footfall was much better ten days back than the run-up to Eid.
FarhanKitab, chief spokesman, KTMF who also runs a show showroom at Regal Chowk said despite arrival of new stocks, there is mixed response from customers. Kitab said he is hopeful that sale will pick up on Thursday.
FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition
Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff
The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"