Today's News
17:45, 14 June 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
09:31, 14 June 2018 Thursday

People flood markets for Eid shopping
People flood markets for Eid shopping

Markets in Srinagar city and other towns of the valley wore a festive look, as shoppers, especially women were seen busy in shopping in the decorated market places. However, the rush of shoppers resulted in traffic jams at several places.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Undeterred by scorching heat, shoppers on Wednesday flooded Kashmir markets to make purchases ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated later this week.

Popular markets, such as Goni Khan, Nowhatta, Residency Road, etc in the city were seen buzzing with shoppers throughout the day. Shops and roadside vendors across the city selling readymade clothes, imitation jewellery, accessories, home decoration, etc saw customers in large numbers. Markets in various other parts of the valley also witnessed a surge in business ahead of Eid.  

Among female shoppers in the city-centre, youngstersqued-up at stalls to get henna applied to their hands.

“This is one such market which is full of life ahead of every Eid. It fulfills all shopping requirements of a lady shopper. I have come here to buy imitation jewellery which is quite trendy yet affordable,” says Fozia, a shopper at Goni Khan Market.  

Roadside vendors who had put up their stalls at various places from TRC Junction to Hari Singh High Street also saw brisk sales of utensils, affordable electronic gadgets and other goods.   

“Markets are witnessing a satisfactory response from shoppers despite the rising inflation due to implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) last year, said president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF). Khan who also heads Kashmir Economic Alliance said market activity is further expected to pick-up for next day or two.

Khan said given the prevailing fragile situation in the Valley, people from various districts are not frequenting the summer capital the way used to do earlier, which has also affected showrooms sale.

While bakery shops and butchers are witnessing brisk sale ahead of forthcoming Eid, owners of branded showrooms in the city-centre areas such as Residency Road and Regal Chowk complained of lesser customer footfalls.

Aijaz Ahmad Qureshi, president, Kashmir Cellular Association said sale of mobile handsets is low as compared to what is expected ahead of Eid. Qureshi said shopper footfall was much better ten days back than the run-up to Eid.   

FarhanKitab, chief spokesman, KTMF who also runs a show showroom at Regal Chowk said despite arrival of new stocks, there is mixed response from customers. Kitab said he is hopeful that sale will pick up on Thursday.  



