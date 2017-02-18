Press agenda on June 14

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
YALOVA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address the nation during ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's rally in northwestern Yalova province.
ISTANBUL - Erdogan to also attend iftar event on last day of Ramadan in Turkey.
ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK Party's election rallies in Sultanbeyli, Cekmekoy and Umraniye districts.
ISTANBUL - Yildirim to also meet opinion leaders and non-governmental organization representatives at Sancaktepe Kadir Topbas Cultural Center.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - 2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off with a match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - The UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, to hold the news conference on visit of senior Turkish, Russian and Iranian officials for consultations on the way ahead in the establishment of a constitutional committee.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues.
UK
LONDON - Victims of Grenfell Tower block fire to be commemorated in various events on the first anniversary of deadly inferno.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - 2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
