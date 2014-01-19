Is WhatsApp down?

World Bulletin / News Desk
People were unable to send messages to one another as the service continued to say ‘connecting’ with the wheel of death showing for most people.
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there, with over 10 percent of human beings actively using it every month.
A normal service was resumed soon after 9am.
There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
