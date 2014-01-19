Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:45, 14 June 2018 Thursday
Science&Technology
09:44, 14 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Is WhatsApp down?
Is WhatsApp down?

There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.

World Bulletin / News Desk

People were unable to send messages to one another as the service continued to say ‘connecting’ with the wheel of death showing for most people.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there, with over 10 percent of human beings actively using it every month. 

A normal service was resumed soon after 9am.

 



Related whatsapp internet down login connection
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Is WhatsApp down
Is WhatsApp down?

There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
NASA finds organic matter on Mars
NASA finds organic matter on Mars

New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Microsoft eyes billion-dollar start-up in Turkey
Microsoft eyes billion-dollar start-up in Turkey

Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market
Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury
Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury

Apple is seeking slightly more than a billion dollars in damages, while Samsung wants a figure closer to $28 million.
Elon Musk presents underground LA tunnel project
Elon Musk presents underground LA tunnel project

His firm behind the project -- "The Boring Company" -- wants to create tunnels that link up with existing subway lines to "complement the system".
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car in China

As global car giants race for an advantage in the world's largest car market, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology awarded the two licences for BMW's 7 Series sedans on Monday, the regulator said. 
Bangladesh launches first satellite into space
Bangladesh launches first satellite into space

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will revolutionize telecom, broadcast sectors
Hawaii volcano could be building up to big eruption
Hawaii volcano could be building up to big eruption

It is the newest threat from the Kilauea volcano, which began erupting last Thursday on the US state's Big Island, the National Park Service said.
Tesla to launch in Turkey this year
Tesla to launch in Turkey this year

Turkey had a total of nearly 12.2 million registered cars by the end of March  
NASA successfully launches new Mars probe
NASA successfully launches new Mars probe

InSight mission to drill down into Martian surface and study interior of planet for first time
Twitter urges users to change 'unmasked' passwords
Twitter urges users to change 'unmasked' passwords

The social media site said it found no sign that hackers accessed the exposed data, but advised users to change their passwords to be safe.
NASA's newest Mars lander to study quakes on Red Planet
NASA's newest Mars lander to study quakes on Red Planet

It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.
NASA's newest Mars lander to study quakes on Red Planet
NASA's newest Mars lander to study quakes on Red Planet

It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.
Big data provides major benefits to firms and clients'
'Big data provides major benefits to firms and clients'

Big data can help people with better personalization for a more custom-tailored approach, says Silicon Valley expert
Apple's iPhone sales plummet from last quarter
Apple's iPhone sales plummet from last quarter

Company's shares climb in after-hours trading due to on-year increase in net income and revenue  
WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook
WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook

Jan Koum to leave the company that bought WhatsApp for $19 billion four years ago

News

China demands internet platforms verify users' true identity
China demands internet platforms verify users' true identity

Turkey: 8 out of 10 households have Internet access
Turkey 8 out of 10 households have Internet access

Somalia investigates ongoing Internet outage
Somalia investigates ongoing Internet outage

China tightens rules for online news providers
China tightens rules for online news providers

Turkish Airlines offers non-stop internet during flight
Turkish Airlines offers non-stop internet during flight

Yahoo accused of scanning emails for US government
Yahoo accused of scanning emails for US government

WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook
WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook

UK targets WhatsApp encryption after London attack
UK targets WhatsApp encryption after London attack

US: Hack for WhatsApp discovered
US Hack for WhatsApp discovered

EU charges Facebook over WhatsApp buyout
EU charges Facebook over WhatsApp buyout

WhatsApp to share user data with Facebook
WhatsApp to share user data with Facebook

Whatsapp releases desktop app
Whatsapp releases desktop app






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 