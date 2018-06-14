Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:44, 14 June 2018 Thursday
Europe
10:50, 14 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Russia, Saudi Arabia to play opening match of tournament

World Bulletin / News Desk

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off with the match between the host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The Group A match will be played at Luzhniki Stadium in Russian capital Moscow and it will begin at 6 p.m local time (1500GMT).

British pop star Robbie Williams will hit the stage at the World Cup's opening ceremony, FIFA had previously said Monday on its website.

World football's governing body said Williams will entertain the crowd at Luzhniki Stadium before the opening match of the tournament.

A total of 32 teams will be competing in the World Cup, which will end on July 15.

During the competition, there will be 64 matches in the tournament with four teams each competing in eight groups.

The World Cup will be held in 11 cities and the group matches will conclude on June 28. Group leaders and runners-up will advance to the last 16.

The last 16 matches will be held on June 30 and July 1, 2 and 3.

The winners of round of 16 will play their quarterfinal matches on July 6 and 7.

Semi-finals will be played on July 10 and 11 and the play-off for third place will be held on July 14 in Saint Petersburg.

The Russia 2018 final will be on July 15 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

 

World Cup groups are as follows:

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

 



Related Egypt Japan morocco iran France russia Sweden Germany Belgium Colombia Australia poland argentina Tunisia peru Spain nigeria brazil serbia South Korea moscow denmark mexico Panama switzerland Costa Rica Croatia Senegal Portugal Uruguay fifa world cup FIFA iceland saudia arabia England Russia 2018 Luzhniki Stadium Robbie Williams
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake

First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"

News

Japan finance minister returns year's salary over scandal
Japan finance minister returns year's salary over scandal

Japan reports suspected N. Korea sanctions breach
Japan reports suspected N Korea sanctions breach

World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia
World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia

Macedonian, Japanese climbers perish on Mt. Everest
Macedonian Japanese climbers perish on Mt Everest

Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

N.Korea warns Japan not to spoil peace mood
N Korea warns Japan not to spoil peace mood

Colombia's presidential election heads to run-off
Colombia's presidential election heads to run-off

Colombians head to polls to elect new president
Colombians head to polls to elect new president

Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Three Ecuadorian soldiers killed in bomb attack
Three Ecuadorian soldiers killed in bomb attack

Colombian Air Force kills nine FARC rebels
Colombian Air Force kills nine FARC rebels

Two police officers killed in Colombia car bombing
Two police officers killed in Colombia car bombing

Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Senegal
Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Senegal

Senegal police arrest scores of opposition figures
Senegal police arrest scores of opposition figures

Mayor of Senegal’s capital jailed for fraud
Mayor of Senegal s capital jailed for fraud

Senegal FM visits Al-Aqsa accompanied by Israeli police
Senegal FM visits Al-Aqsa accompanied by Israeli police

Military helicopter crashes in Senegal, kills 8
Military helicopter crashes in Senegal kills 8

Senegal: Historic isle seeks Turkish help with mosque
Senegal Historic isle seeks Turkish help with mosque

Poland downplays possible EU budget cuts
Poland downplays possible EU budget cuts

Poland looks east to plug manpower gap
Poland looks east to plug manpower gap

Tusk testifies in Poland over 2010 presidential jet crash
Tusk testifies in Poland over 2010 presidential jet crash

Poland broke EU law by logging in ancient forest
Poland broke EU law by logging in ancient forest

Poland buys US Patriot anti-missile system for $4.8 bn
Poland buys US Patriot anti-missile system for 4 8 bn

Baltics, Poland may expel Russian diplomats
Baltics Poland may expel Russian diplomats

Test for PM as England votes in local elections
Test for PM as England votes in local elections

Muhammad, the most popular boy name in England
Muhammad the most popular boy name in England

Eight people killed in motorway crash in England
Eight people killed in motorway crash in England

Police make fresh arrest over Manchester bombing
Police make fresh arrest over Manchester bombing

Local elections underway in England, Wales and Scotland
Local elections underway in England Wales and Scotland

Erdogan calls British PM over London terror attack
Erdogan calls British PM over London terror attack

Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'
Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'

Tunisian premier sacks interior minister
Tunisian premier sacks interior minister

More bodies found after boat capsizes off Tunisia coast
More bodies found after boat capsizes off Tunisia coast

35 irregular immigrants drown off Tunisian coast
35 irregular immigrants drown off Tunisian coast

Bodies of 11 migrants recovered off Tunisian coast
Bodies of 11 migrants recovered off Tunisian coast

Tunisia facing looming political crisis
Tunisia facing looming political crisis

EU to remove Panama, S. Korea from tax haven blacklist
EU to remove Panama S Korea from tax haven blacklist

Panama suspends Panama Papers probe
Panama suspends Panama Papers probe

Panama bars Odebrecht from tenders after bribe allegations
Panama bars Odebrecht from tenders after bribe allegations

Sons of Panama's ex-president deny bribes from Odebrecht
Sons of Panama's ex-president deny bribes from Odebrecht

Panama frees Dutch journalist accused of defamation
Panama frees Dutch journalist accused of defamation

Groups urge Panama must free Dutch journalist
Groups urge Panama must free Dutch journalist

Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Two police shot dead in Belgium
Two police shot dead in Belgium

Belgium court rejects extradition of Catalan ex-ministers
Belgium court rejects extradition of Catalan ex-ministers

UNICEF criticizes Belgium's lengthy asylum procedure
UNICEF criticizes Belgium's lengthy asylum procedure

Brussels to donate $23M to UN Palestinian agency
Brussels to donate 23M to UN Palestinian agency

Up to 20 injured in Belgium blast
Up to 20 injured in Belgium blast

Koreas get closer in high-level talks
Koreas get closer in high-level talks

North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ
North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ

Pyongyang ends South Korean journalists' wait
Pyongyang ends South Korean journalists' wait

Two North Koreans defect to South by sea
Two North Koreans defect to South by sea

Pyongyang stays tough with US and South Korea
Pyongyang stays tough with US and South Korea

Turkey, S.Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda
Turkey S Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda

Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Sweden introduces eco-friendly aviation tax
Sweden introduces eco-friendly aviation tax

North Korea's top diplomat due in Sweden for talks
North Korea's top diplomat due in Sweden for talks

Paintings on Ottoman Sultan exhibiting in Sweden
Paintings on Ottoman Sultan exhibiting in Sweden

Swedish court remands man over mosque blaze
Swedish court remands man over mosque blaze

Swedish mosque gutted in suspected arson attack
Swedish mosque gutted in suspected arson attack

US imposed metals tariffs
US imposed metals tariffs

Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Mexico fights 'fake news' battle ahead of vote
Mexico fights 'fake news' battle ahead of vote

Trump to decide metal tariffs on Canada, Mexico by May
Trump to decide metal tariffs on Canada Mexico by May

US may spare Canada, Mexico from controversial tariffs
US may spare Canada Mexico from controversial tariffs

Relief turns to horror in Mexico helicopter crash
Relief turns to horror in Mexico helicopter crash

Row over migration threatens German coalition
Row over migration threatens German coalition

No new information on key coup suspect Oksuz
No new information on key coup suspect Oksuz

Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects

Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy
Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy

Germany increasingly suspicious of FETO
Germany increasingly suspicious of FETO

Kosovo main 'hurdle' on Serbia's path to EU
Kosovo main 'hurdle' on Serbia's path to EU

Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans

Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday

Iranians use visa-free travel to Serbia to flee to EU
Iranians use visa-free travel to Serbia to flee to EU

Erdogan urges Kosovo, Serbia to ease tension
Erdogan urges Kosovo Serbia to ease tension

Imam of mosque ‘beaten to death’ in Serbia
Imam of mosque beaten to death in Serbia

Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that

One dead, boy missing in migrant boat capsize off Costa Rica
One dead boy missing in migrant boat capsize off Costa

Turkey donates hurricane recovery aid to Costa Rica
Turkey donates hurricane recovery aid to Costa Rica

Costa Rica scraps entry for EU Schengen, Japan visa holders
Costa Rica scraps entry for EU Schengen Japan visa holders

Hurricane kills 3 in Costa Rica
Hurricane kills 3 in Costa Rica

Switzerland at epicentre of cryptocurrency revolution
Switzerland at epicentre of cryptocurrency revolution

Swiss to vote on gradual nuclear phaseout, energy makeover
Swiss to vote on gradual nuclear phaseout energy makeover

Turkey slams Swiss decision to not charge protesters
Turkey slams Swiss decision to not charge protesters

Swiss open probe into PKK rally in capital
Swiss open probe into PKK rally in capital

Switzerland rejects Zurich's request to cancel Turkish visit
Switzerland rejects Zurich's request to cancel Turkish visit

Ski diplomacy boosts Swiss-Iran ties
Ski diplomacy boosts Swiss-Iran ties

Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil

Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day

Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day

Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

Muslim group seeks Ramadan pardon for soldiers
Muslim group seeks Ramadan pardon for soldiers

Nigeria: Parliament probes army allegations
Nigeria Parliament probes army allegations

180 prisoners escape in Nigeria's jailbreak
180 prisoners escape in Nigeria's jailbreak

Nigeria’s senate chief summoned in criminal gang probe
Nigeria s senate chief summoned in criminal gang probe

15 killed in fresh attack in NW Nigeria
15 killed in fresh attack in NW Nigeria

Nigeria to cut age limits for political candidates
Nigeria to cut age limits for political candidates

Police firing wounds two migrant children in Croatia
Police firing wounds two migrant children in Croatia

Croatian court okays extradition of alleged murderer
Croatian court okays extradition of alleged murderer

Aviation engineer’s killers nabbed in Croatia
Aviation engineer s killers nabbed in Croatia

Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for $500 million
Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for 500 million

Bosnian Croat suspect 'takes poison' in UN court
Bosnian Croat suspect 'takes poison' in UN court

Croatian village gives shelter to abandoned bears
Croatian village gives shelter to abandoned bears

Iceland begins campaign to boycott Eurovision in Israel
Iceland begins campaign to boycott Eurovision in Israel

Iceland circumcision ban bill stirs controversy
Iceland circumcision ban bill stirs controversy

Iceland centre-right hopes to return to power after snap vote
Iceland centre-right hopes to return to power after snap vote

Muslims in Iceland fasting for 22 hours during Ramadan
Muslims in Iceland fasting for 22 hours during Ramadan

Iceland drills 4.7 km down into volcano to tap clean energy
Iceland drills 4 7 km down into volcano to tap

Iceland government can't agree on how to curb krona
Iceland government can't agree on how to curb krona

Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests

Qatar Petroleum signs Argentina deal with Exxon
Qatar Petroleum signs Argentina deal with Exxon

Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri

Argentina, Turkey look for better relations
Argentina Turkey look for better relations

Argentine truckers strike against austerity
Argentine truckers strike against austerity

Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri

Denmark: Turkish Embassy attacked with Molotov cocktail
Denmark Turkish Embassy attacked with Molotov cocktail

Catalan leader Puigdemont arrives in Denmark
Catalan leader Puigdemont arrives in Denmark

Mosques in Denmark increase by 48 pct over last decade
Mosques in Denmark increase by 48 pct over last decade

Istanbul nightclub massacre suspect arrested in Denmark
Istanbul nightclub massacre suspect arrested in Denmark

Wolves return to Denmark for first time in 200 years
Wolves return to Denmark for first time in 200 years

Denmark bans six hate preachers, including five Muslims
Denmark bans six hate preachers including five Muslims

Peru prosecutors raid homes of ex-president Kuczynski
Peru prosecutors raid homes of ex-president Kuczynski

Peruvian president resigns amid corruption scandal
Peruvian president resigns amid corruption scandal

Pope Francis´ visit to Chile and Peru comes to an end
Pope Francis visit to Chile and Peru comes to an

Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru
Powerful 7 3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru

Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

Australians demonstrate in support of Palestinians
Australians demonstrate in support of Palestinians

Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days
Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days

Australians, Turks commemorate Anzac ancestors
Australians Turks commemorate Anzac ancestors

Australia to expel two Russian diplomats
Australia to expel two Russian diplomats

Australia confirms 2 nationals wounded in Kabul bombing
Australia confirms 2 nationals wounded in Kabul bombing

UN rights chief calls on PNG to safeguard Australia camp refugees
UN rights chief calls on PNG to safeguard Australia camp

French, Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row
French Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row

Police clear migrant camp in northern France
Police clear migrant camp in northern France

Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria
Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria

The Muslim HERO of recent France
The Muslim HERO of recent France

France warns US over EU steel, aluminum tariffs
France warns US over EU steel aluminum tariffs

Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference
Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference

Iranian security arrest 50 steelworkers over protests
Iranian security arrest 50 steelworkers over protests

 Obama admin lied about Iran market access
Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Two border guards killed in Iran clashes
Two border guards killed in Iran clashes

Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

France backs Iran nuclear deal during Israeli PM visit
France backs Iran nuclear deal during Israeli PM visit

Iran starts to build advanced centrifuges
Iran starts to build advanced centrifuges

Morocco's main opposition party elects new head
Morocco's main opposition party elects new head

Gang girl bikers of Morocco
Gang girl bikers of Morocco

Street demonstrations resume in northeastern Morocco
Street demonstrations resume in northeastern Morocco

Morocco severs ties with Iran
Morocco severs ties with Iran

Morocco trains prison guards on prevention of torture
Morocco trains prison guards on prevention of torture

Morocco rejects Polisario presence in buffer zone
Morocco rejects Polisario presence in buffer zone

Migrant ship Aquarius to dock in Spain
Migrant ship Aquarius to dock in Spain

Catalan leader calls for talks with new Spain PM
Catalan leader calls for talks with new Spain PM

Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

Spain saves over 500 migrants at sea
Spain saves over 500 migrants at sea

Sweeping corruption sentences hit Spain’s ruling party
Sweeping corruption sentences hit Spain s ruling party

Spain PM urges Catalonia to form 'viable' government
Spain PM urges Catalonia to form 'viable' government

Turkey condemns statement of Portuguese parliament
Turkey condemns statement of Portuguese parliament

Turkey, Portugal plan economic meeting in January
Turkey Portugal plan economic meeting in January

Portuguese interior minister quits over fire deaths
Portuguese interior minister quits over fire deaths

30 killed as wildfires rage in Portugal and Spain
30 killed as wildfires rage in Portugal and Spain

Falling tree kills multiple people in Portugal
Falling tree kills multiple people in Portugal

Spain sends help to battle Portugal's wildfires
Spain sends help to battle Portugal's wildfires

Uruguay arrests Italian wanted since 1995
Uruguay arrests Italian wanted since 1995

Ex-Gitmo inmate in Uruguay exits coma, resumes hunger strike
Ex-Gitmo inmate in Uruguay exits coma resumes hunger strike

ExxonMobil, Total start exploratory drilling off Uruguay
ExxonMobil Total start exploratory drilling off Uruguay

Venezuela to allow Uruguay to pay off $400 mln debt
Venezuela to allow Uruguay to pay off 400 mln debt

Uruguay's Mujica: Guantanamo turned inmates 'halfway into vegetables'
Uruguay's Mujica Guantanamo turned inmates 'halfway into vegetables'

Turkish defense firm helps guard Uruguay’s borders
Turkish defense firm helps guard Uruguay s borders

Egypt’s al-Sisi appoints new defense minister
Egypt s al-Sisi appoints new defense minister

Egypt raises electricity prices
Egypt raises electricity prices

Egypt’s Sisi orders housing minister to form new gov’t
Egypt s Sisi orders housing minister to form new gov

Egypt forces kill 15 ‘terrorists’ in northeastern Sinai
Egypt forces kill 15 terrorists in northeastern Sinai

Egypt’s Sisi sworn in for 2nd term in office
Egypt s Sisi sworn in for 2nd term in office

Egypt defense minister receives US delegation in Cairo
Egypt defense minister receives US delegation in Cairo

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile by Yemen rebels
Saudi intercepts ballistic missile by Yemen rebels

Saudi FM receives French delegation in Riyadh
Saudi FM receives French delegation in Riyadh

UN worried over Saudi activists' arrest, missing prince
UN worried over Saudi activists' arrest missing prince

Saudi Arabia in talks with YPG/PKK to form new force
Saudi Arabia in talks with YPG PKK to form new

Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border
Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile over Najran
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile over Najran

Russia looks to expand nuclear plant projects abroad
Russia looks to expand nuclear plant projects abroad

NATO not trying to isolate Russia, alliance chief says
NATO not trying to isolate Russia alliance chief says

Russian exports boost trade with Turkey
Russian exports boost trade with Turkey

Those who deny Russian citizenship are exiled from Crimea
Those who deny Russian citizenship are exiled from Crimea

Council of Europe condemns Russian journalist's killing
Council of Europe condemns Russian journalist's killing

NATO, Russia to hold first talks since Skripal attack
NATO Russia to hold first talks since Skripal attack

Platini says FIFA must now end his ban
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban

Brazilian football chief Del Nero given 90-day FIFA ban
Brazilian football chief Del Nero given 90-day FIFA ban

Ronaldo wins FIFA best male player award
Ronaldo wins FIFA best male player award

FIFA probes Nazi chants in German, Czech game
FIFA probes Nazi chants in German Czech game

HRW: UN vote against Israeli settlements boosts FIFA pressure
HRW UN vote against Israeli settlements boosts FIFA pressure

Blatter's appeal against 6-year ban dismissed
Blatter's appeal against 6-year ban dismissed

Putin, Netanyahu meet in Moscow
Putin Netanyahu meet in Moscow

Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal

Moscow to accelerate delivery of S-400 system to Turkey
Moscow to accelerate delivery of S-400 system to Turkey

Plane carrying diplomats expelled from US lands in Moscow
Plane carrying diplomats expelled from US lands in Moscow

Moscow to close US consulate in Saint Petersburg
Moscow to close US consulate in Saint Petersburg

Luxembourg recalls Moscow envoy over UK spy poisoning
Luxembourg recalls Moscow envoy over UK spy poisoning

Senegal qualifies for the Russia 2018 World Cup
Senegal qualifies for the Russia 2018 World Cup

Gulf crisis could hit Qatar's World Cup plans
Gulf crisis could hit Qatar's World Cup plans

Blatter accuses French, German presidents
Blatter accuses French German presidents

Russia, Qatar may lose World Cup finals
Russia Qatar may lose World Cup finals

Qatar Airways still plan to sponsor FIFA World Cup
Qatar Airways still plan to sponsor FIFA World Cup

Palestine drops bid to ban Israel from FIFA
Palestine drops bid to ban Israel from FIFA






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 