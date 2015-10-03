Turkish Airlines launches Bodrum-London direct flights

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Having increased its capacity for many destinations with the arrival of summer season, Turkish Airlines now enables its passengers to fly directly between Bodrum and London," the airline said in a written statement.
"The flights have been introduced as Turkey is tipped to be ‘the’ holiday destination for Brits seeking sun, sea, sand, and peace in 2018," the airline said.
The company said the Bodrum-London flights, which started this week, will be offered twice weekly during summer, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with costs as low as 235 pounds all-inclusive for round trips.
"Turkish Airlines, which made its first flight to the United Kingdom with its London flights on Sept. 9, 1961, now operates 90 flights per week to the United Kingdom, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh," the airline noted.
Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has 325 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, and flies to more than 300 destinations in 121 countries. Last year it carried 68.6 million passengers with a 79.1 percent seat occupancy rate.
The central bank also slashed its growth forecast for the rest of the year, citing threats of rising protectionism and global trade fears, but still said it would end a mass bond-buying programme.
Country's egg, chicken, turkey and meat production saw yearly rise in April, says official data
National flag carrier to operate direct flights from Turkey's holiday resort of Bodrum to London during summer 2018
BIST 100 index starts day with 0.22 pct decline, falling some 200 points from previous close
For next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, commission is proposing €4.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in security funding
Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 899,000 tons: official data
BIST 100 decreases 0.51 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6200
CEO Elon Musk announces plan to lay off over 3,000 workers in search of profitability
Egypt has slashed subsidies in recent years as part of a $12 billion IMF loan
Deputy PM Mehmet Simsek Simsek forecasts growth will be re-balanced after the second half of year
BIST 100 decreases 0.19 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5450
Turkey's growing performance yields millions of employment in last decade, Turkish ministers say
Year-on-year economic growth rate of 7.4 percent in first quarter of 2018 surpasses expectations
BIST 100 slightly increases 0.05 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4800