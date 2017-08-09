Turkey's poultry production up in April

World Bulletin / News Desk
In April, hen egg production in the country climbed 4.4 percent compared with the same month last year, reaching 1.6 billion units, according to TurkStat.
The institute stated that the number of slaughtered chickens and turkeys was 109 million and over half a million units, respectively.
"The number of slaughtered chickens increased by 11 percent compared with the same month of the previous year," it said. "The number of slaughtered turkeys increased by 51.4 percent compared with April 2017."
TurkStat noted that chicken meat production in April was 191,567 tons, while turkey meat production was 5,980 tons.
"Chicken meat production increased by 10.9 percent compared with the same month of the previous year," it said, adding that turkey meat production rose 63.6 percent on a yearly basis.
The statistical authority will release next the poultry production report on July 13.
Country's egg, chicken, turkey and meat production saw yearly rise in April, says official data
