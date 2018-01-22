8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk
Counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids in 14 addresses in nine districts to apprehend 11 wanted suspects who were allegedly plotting terror attacks, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
During the raids, police apprehended eight of the suspects. The operation remains ongoing to nab the remaining three.
Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of ISIL terrorists.
More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in a suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.
Public squares, stands, musical vans, and social media see lively campaigning ahead of June 24 elections
4 soldiers also wounded during PKK terror attack in eastern border province of Hakkari
Gen. Hulusi Akar and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti speak over phone
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Germany and other countries must extradite FETO coup plotters to Turkey
Adil Oksuz stayed at small apartment in Berlin, protected by Fetullah Terrorist Organization network, witnesses say
Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to be replaced by huge park named 'People's Garden'
Among those held in Edirne province are Pakistani, Syrian and Algerian nationals
Turkey imports nearly 153 tons of gold in first 5 months of this year, according to Borsa Istanbul
Treasury Undersecretariat issues 1-year zero-coupon government bonds through auction
Base expected to add $15B to Turkey's national income in 10 years, Premier Binali Yildirim says
More than 90 percent of Istanbul’s third airport is already complete
Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister
Police officer was injured in a terrorist attack in eastern Hakkari province
Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools