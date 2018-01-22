8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces arrested eight foreign nationals in Istanbul for alleged links to the ISIL terror group, a police source said on Thursday.

Counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids in 14 addresses in nine districts to apprehend 11 wanted suspects who were allegedly plotting terror attacks, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the raids, police apprehended eight of the suspects. The operation remains ongoing to nab the remaining three.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of ISIL terrorists.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in a suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.