Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:43, 14 June 2018 Thursday
Turkey
12:11, 14 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects accused of plotting terror attacks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces arrested eight foreign nationals in Istanbul for alleged links to the ISIL terror group, a police source said on Thursday.

Counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids in 14 addresses in nine districts to apprehend 11 wanted suspects who were allegedly plotting terror attacks, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the raids, police apprehended eight of the suspects. The operation remains ongoing to nab the remaining three.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of ISIL terrorists.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in a suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.

 


Related Turkey ISIL
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
10 days before polls Turkey sees a democracy festival
10 days before polls, Turkey sees a democracy festival

Public squares, stands, musical vans, and social media see lively campaigning ahead of June 24 elections
Istanbul court remands 20 FETO suspects in custody
Istanbul court remands 20 FETO suspects in custody

Suspects include serving soldiers
1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack
1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack

4 soldiers also wounded during PKK terror attack in eastern border province of Hakkari
8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects accused of plotting terror attacks
Turkish army chief NATO general discuss Manbij roadmap
Turkish army chief, NATO general discuss Manbij roadmap

Gen. Hulusi Akar and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti speak over phone
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Germany and other countries must extradite FETO coup plotters to Turkey
Turkey's most wanted coup suspect spotted in Germany
Turkey's most wanted coup suspect spotted in Germany

Adil Oksuz stayed at small apartment in Berlin, protected by Fetullah Terrorist Organization network, witnesses say
Turkey's Erdogan paves way for greener Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan paves way for greener Turkey

Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to be replaced by huge park named 'People's Garden'
Over 200 migrants held in northwest Turkey
Over 200 migrants held in northwest Turkey

Among those held in Edirne province are Pakistani, Syrian and Algerian nationals
Turkey's gold imports on rise in Jan-May
Turkey's gold imports on rise in Jan-May

Turkey imports nearly 153 tons of gold in first 5 months of this year, according to Borsa Istanbul  
Turkish Treasury holds auction to borrow over 400M
Turkish Treasury holds auction to borrow over $400M

Treasury Undersecretariat issues 1-year zero-coupon government bonds through auction
Turkey unveils Izmir Technology Base
Turkey unveils Izmir Technology Base

Base expected to add $15B to Turkey's national income in 10 years, Premier Binali Yildirim says
New Istanbul airport to be Turkey s crown jewel
New Istanbul airport to be Turkey’s crown jewel

More than 90 percent of Istanbul’s third airport is already complete
Turkish army to remain in N Iraq until mission ends
Turkish army to remain in N. Iraq until mission ends

Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister
Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack
Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack

Police officer was injured in a terrorist attack in eastern Hakkari province 
Google doodle marks Turkish ceramic artist's birthday
Google doodle marks Turkish ceramic artist's birthday

Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools

News

Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops
Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops

Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul
ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul

Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria
Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria

ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

10 days before polls, Turkey sees a democracy festival
10 days before polls Turkey sees a democracy festival

1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack
1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack

Turkey's poultry production up in April
Turkey's poultry production up in April

Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul
Turkey s biggest library to open in Istanbul

Turkey is a critical, strong country
Turkey is a critical strong country

Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 