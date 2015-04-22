Top White House officials planning to quit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two senior White House communications officials are planning to depart their posts, including the public face of the White House, Sarah Sanders, according to a report published Wednesday.

Sanders is telling friends she will leave her post by year's end while her deputy, Raj Shah, has not yet determined when he will be leaving, CBS News reported, citing White House sources.

The news outlet said neither Sanders nor Shah replied to multiple requests for comment before publication. But shortly after the article was published, Sanders took to Twitter to claim she was at an event for her child when the story ran.

"Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future?" she asked, apparently rhetorically.

"I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my 'plans to leave the WH' without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS," she added, referring to the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Her post on the social media site does not explicitly reject the CBS story's accuracy.

The news outlet later updated its story to say Sanders and Shah did not reply before their story ran and declined to comment on the record afterwards.

If their departures come to fruition, they would be the latest in a series of high-profile turnovers at the White House. Former model turned communications director Hope Hicks left the White House in March following controversy over her handling of spousal abuse allegations against former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter.

Hicks was reportedly dating Porter at the time and worked to craft a statement defending the staff secretary before he was forced out from his post.

Well into his second year, Trump has a turnover rate of 51 percent within his top White House cadre, according to an assessment put together by the Brookings Institution.