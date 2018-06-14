Big win for Moon in South Korean elections

World Bulletin / News Desk
With the results confirmed by the National Election Commission Thursday morning, the DP's landslide victories came in 14 of 17 mayoral and gubernatorial posts, plus 11 from 12 by-elections to fill lawmaker vacancies.
It was the first nationwide vote since Moon took office just over a year ago.
Far from being distracted by this week's United States-North Korea summit, a high turnout of more than 60 percent of eligible voters participated.
In practical terms, the DP has strengthened its lead in Seoul's National Assembly as well as doubling its number of mayors and governors.
That includes a record third term for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, whose win may be seen as a barometer for the next presidential election in four years.
But the outcome is also a clear endorsement of Moon's policies, such as his patient pursuit of dialogue with North Korea, which has led to a series of breakthrough summits this year.
South Korean conservatives, on the other hand, have struggled to shed their association with Moon's impeached predecessor Park Geun-hye and a traditionally tough stance on the North.
FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition
Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff
The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"