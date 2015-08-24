1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
A statement by the provincial governor's office said that the terrorists launched a rocket attack on the Zengil Tepe Military Command in the Cukurca district, bordering northern Iraq.
An operation has been launched to capture the terrorists in the region.
The PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.
Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.
Public squares, stands, musical vans, and social media see lively campaigning ahead of June 24 elections
4 soldiers also wounded during PKK terror attack in eastern border province of Hakkari
Gen. Hulusi Akar and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti speak over phone
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Germany and other countries must extradite FETO coup plotters to Turkey
Adil Oksuz stayed at small apartment in Berlin, protected by Fetullah Terrorist Organization network, witnesses say
Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to be replaced by huge park named 'People's Garden'
Among those held in Edirne province are Pakistani, Syrian and Algerian nationals
Turkey imports nearly 153 tons of gold in first 5 months of this year, according to Borsa Istanbul
Treasury Undersecretariat issues 1-year zero-coupon government bonds through auction
Base expected to add $15B to Turkey's national income in 10 years, Premier Binali Yildirim says
More than 90 percent of Istanbul’s third airport is already complete
Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister
Police officer was injured in a terrorist attack in eastern Hakkari province
Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools