1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

One soldier was martyred and four others injured in an attack by PKK terrorists in the eastern Hakkari province on Thursday, officials said.

A statement by the provincial governor's office said that the terrorists launched a rocket attack on the Zengil Tepe Military Command in the Cukurca district, bordering northern Iraq.

An operation has been launched to capture the terrorists in the region.

The PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.