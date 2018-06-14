Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:43, 14 June 2018 Thursday
Europe
13:43, 14 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
French, Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row
French, Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row

Tension grew after French president said Italy acted cynically and irresponsibly for denying entry to migrant rescue boat

World Bulletin / News Desk

A meeting between French and Italian leaders will go ahead on Friday despite tension after Paris criticized Rome for denying entry to a rescue ship carrying hundreds of migrants, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday. 

The NGO ship called Aquarius rescued around 230 migrants on Saturday, and more than 400 were transferred to the ship by Italian military and merchant ships in the area.

The ship was originally set to dock in Italy, but Italy’s newly formed government turned it away. French President Emmanuel Macron slammed the move on Tuesday, saying Rome had acted cynically and irresponsibly. 

Macron's comments triggered a diplomatic row between the two countries and jeopardized the planned meeting.

Speaking on the telephone on Wednesday evening, Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said they would meet in Paris for a working lunch on Friday as planned.

"The French president emphasized that he never said anything meant to offend Italy or the Italian people," Macron’s office said in a statement Thursday.

Conte’s office also issued a statement echoing the French account and confirming the meeting.

"Macron and Conte agreed that with the end-June European Union summit looming, it is necessary that new initiatives are discussed together," it said.

As well as summoning France's ambassador on Wednesday, Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria cancelled a meeting with his counterpart in Paris, and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Italy had "nothing to learn from anyone about generosity, voluntarism, welcoming, and solidarity."

Salvani, who is also deputy premier and leader of the anti-immigrant League Party, called on Macron to apologize and said he was not prepared to take criticism from a country which regularly stopped migrants on their shared border.

"We must never give in to emotions, which some people manipulate," Macron told reporters while visiting western France on Wednesday.  

 

 



Related France Italy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake

First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"

News

Italy holds migrant rescue ship as hundreds land
Italy holds migrant rescue ship as hundreds land

Italy populists one step from power in final vote
Italy populists one step from power in final vote

Juncker calls for respect for new Italy govt
Juncker calls for respect for new Italy govt

What's next for Italy as populists take over
What's next for Italy as populists take over

Italy needs to work harder, be less corrupt
Italy needs to work harder be less corrupt

Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Police clear migrant camp in northern France
Police clear migrant camp in northern France

Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria
Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria

The Muslim HERO of recent France
The Muslim HERO of recent France

France warns US over EU steel, aluminum tariffs
France warns US over EU steel aluminum tariffs

Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference
Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 