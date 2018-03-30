13:53, 14 June 2018 Thursday

Greek opposition calls censure vote over Macedonia deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Greece's main opposition New Democracy party on Thursday called a censure vote against the government in a bid to block a proposed name deal with Macedonia.

"This is the last straw," New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament in calling the vote. "We will not divide the Greeks in order to unite the (Macedonians)."

Greece has long objected to its northern neighbour being called Macedonia because it has its own northern province of the same name, which in ancient times was the cradle of Alexander the Great's empire -- a source of intense pride to modern day Greeks.

"I have an obligation to the Greek people to try to prevent the future of our homeland being mortgaged under a deal harmful to national interests," Mitsotakis said.