Egypt’s al-Sisi appoints new defense minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday appointed Mohamed Zaki, commander of the country’s Republican Guard, as defense minister, replacing Sedki Sobhi, who was abruptly sacked earlier the same day.

According to reports on state television, Zaki has already been sworn in as defense minister.

Late last week, al-Sisi tasked Housing Minister Mustafa Madbouli with drawing up a new government to replace that of outgoing prime minister Sharif Ismail.

Earlier this month, al-Sisi himself was sworn in for his second term as president after winning elections in March.