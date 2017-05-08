Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:43, 14 June 2018 Thursday
Middle East
14:41, 14 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Egypt’s al-Sisi appoints new defense minister
Egypt’s al-Sisi appoints new defense minister

Move comes days after housing minister is tasked with forming new government

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday appointed Mohamed Zaki, commander of the country’s Republican Guard, as defense minister, replacing Sedki Sobhi, who was abruptly sacked earlier the same day. 

According to reports on state television, Zaki has already been sworn in as defense minister. 

Late last week, al-Sisi tasked Housing Minister Mustafa Madbouli with drawing up a new government to replace that of outgoing prime minister Sharif Ismail. 

Earlier this month, al-Sisi himself was sworn in for his second term as president after winning elections in March. 



Related Egypt Sisi
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake

First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"

News

Egypt’s Sisi orders housing minister to form new gov’t
Egypt s Sisi orders housing minister to form new gov

Egypt’s Sisi sworn in for 2nd term in office
Egypt s Sisi sworn in for 2nd term in office

French, Egyptian presidents discuss Syria over phone
French Egyptian presidents discuss Syria over phone

Egypt’s Sisi holds talks with Greek Cypriot FM
Egypt s Sisi holds talks with Greek Cypriot FM

Egypt’s Sisi wins 2nd term in office
Egypt s Sisi wins 2nd term in office

Egypt’s Sisi poised to sweep president poll
Egypt s Sisi poised to sweep president poll

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Egypt raises electricity prices
Egypt raises electricity prices

Egypt forces kill 15 ‘terrorists’ in northeastern Sinai
Egypt forces kill 15 terrorists in northeastern Sinai

Egypt defense minister receives US delegation in Cairo
Egypt defense minister receives US delegation in Cairo






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 