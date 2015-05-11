Worldbulletin News

17:43, 14 June 2018 Thursday
Istanbul court remands 20 FETO suspects in custody
Istanbul court remands 20 FETO suspects in custody

Suspects include serving soldiers

World Bulletin / News Desk

A court in Istanbul remanded in custody 20 suspects on Thursday as part of an investigation into the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), according to a judicial source.

Among the suspects were serving soldiers and so-called group imams, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, said.

Eleven other suspects in the case were released.

The suspects were accused of being linked to an armed terror organization, the source added.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated Turkey's defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary. 

 


