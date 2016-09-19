Row over migration threatens German coalition

World Bulletin / News Desk

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government was jeopardized Thursday by a burgeoning row over the interior minister’s plan to turn away asylum-seekers at the border.

The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, interrupted its morning session as lawmakers from Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer’s Christian Social Union (CSU) decided to hold emergency meetings.

A late-night crisis talks between Merkel and Seehofer on Wednesday night failed to resolve the crisis, and CSU leader Seehofer has threatened to move forward with his plan and implement it as a ministerial decision, without seeking approval from the chancellor, local media reported.

Seehofer, whose party CSU faces a regional election in Bavaria in October, has recently sharpened his criticism of Merkel’s open-door policy for refugees.

His new "migration master plan,” which he wanted to present this week, foresees turning away asylum-seekers at Germany’s border if they entered the EU from another member state and first registered there.

Merkel has repeatedly rejected unilateral steps by EU member states to stop illegal migration, and called for an EU-wide common asylum policy to address the refugee crisis.

She also urged other EU members states to share the burden of Italy and Greece, which receive the largest number of refugees in the 28-member bloc.