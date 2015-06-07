10 days before polls, Turkey sees a democracy festival

World Bulletin / News Desk
This April, Turkey’s parliament passed a bill for early elections on June 24, in order to cement Turkey’s move to a presidential system.
While the six presidential candidates have held rallies in multiple cities on the same day, political party officials and parliamentary candidates are meeting with people at campaign stands in public squares in towns and cities nationwide.
People are seeing the campaign’s peaceful and democratic campaigns in these stands set up next to each other.
In Ankara's central Kizilay square, stands can be seen from the Felicity (Saadet) Party, the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, Free Cause (Huda-Par) Party, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and newly formed Good (IYI) Party.
At the stands, party activists tell people about their campaign platforms and hand out brochures.
In streets throughout Turkey, specially decorated political party vans drive through neighborhoods playing the parties’ campaign songs.
As the campaign season coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and its subsequent holiday, Eid al-Fitr, parliamentary candidates are using iftar (fast-breaking) meals to mix and meet with the voters.
Some women candidates are organizing home visits to speak to voters.
In the northwestern Yalova province, people are visiting the election stands of the political parties in the public square.
In another northwestern province, Bolu, political parties have hung their flags and set up election stands in the city square.
Public squares, stands, musical vans, and social media see lively campaigning ahead of June 24 elections
4 soldiers also wounded during PKK terror attack in eastern border province of Hakkari
Gen. Hulusi Akar and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti speak over phone
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Germany and other countries must extradite FETO coup plotters to Turkey
Adil Oksuz stayed at small apartment in Berlin, protected by Fetullah Terrorist Organization network, witnesses say
Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to be replaced by huge park named 'People's Garden'
Among those held in Edirne province are Pakistani, Syrian and Algerian nationals
Turkey imports nearly 153 tons of gold in first 5 months of this year, according to Borsa Istanbul
Treasury Undersecretariat issues 1-year zero-coupon government bonds through auction
Base expected to add $15B to Turkey's national income in 10 years, Premier Binali Yildirim says
More than 90 percent of Istanbul’s third airport is already complete
Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister
Police officer was injured in a terrorist attack in eastern Hakkari province
Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools