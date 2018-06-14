Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:42, 14 June 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
17:17, 14 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings

World Bulletin / News Desk

Members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) living in the U.S. state of New Jersey are using a church as their meeting place, as revealed by video footage of the group, which was also responsible for the defeated coup in Turkey nearly two years ago.

There is a nearby Turkish community mosque, the Diyanet Mosque of Bergen, but the FETO members instead congregate at the Trinity Episcopal Church.

Abdulhadi Yildirim, accused financier of the FETO terror group and brother-in-law of Adil Oksuz, Turkey's most wanted coup attempt suspect, are among those who attend.

Anadolu Agency has also filmed Yildirim in front of his luxury car dealership in New Jersey’s Edgewater borough talking to his employees and kissing an American flag, then handing the flag to an employee to kiss.

The church footage also shows Alp Aslandogan, executive director of the Gulen-linked Alliance for Shared Values, among the FETO members attending the church meetings.

FETO is behind the June 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, which martyred 250 people and left 2,200 injured.

 



Related US church
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake

First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"

News

Indonesia church attacks kill at least nine
Indonesia church attacks kill at least nine

Canadian churches vandalized on Easter Sunday
Canadian churches vandalized on Easter Sunday

Jerusalem church reopens after Israel tax suspension
Jerusalem church reopens after Israel tax suspension

Erdogan to reopen Istanbul's Iron Church on Sunday
Erdogan to reopen Istanbul's Iron Church on Sunday

Turkey has restored 14 churches, 1 synagogue since 2003
Turkey has restored 14 churches 1 synagogue since 2003

Egyptian church bells ring for mosque attack victims
Egyptian church bells ring for mosque attack victims

Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week
Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident': Dutch PM
EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident' Dutch PM

ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US

Kim Jong-un to visit US, denuclearize gradually
Kim Jong-un to visit US denuclearize gradually

China accused of hacking, stealing US Navy plans
China accused of hacking stealing US Navy plans






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 