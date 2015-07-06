Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:36, 15 June 2018 Friday
Economy
17:37, 14 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Euro drops, stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates low
Euro drops, stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates low

The central bank also slashed its growth forecast for the rest of the year, citing threats of rising protectionism and global trade fears, but still said it would end a mass bond-buying programme.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The euro fell and eurozone stocks surged after the European Central Bank said it expected interest rates to remain at current record lows for at least another year.

"The euro and British pound erased early advances versus the US dollar on the heels of the ECB decision," Charles Schwab analysts wrote.

The ECB call to hold rates until "at least" the summer of 2019 was a surprise to those expecting the central bank to hike rates at least once by then.

"EUR/USD has sold off hard on the announcement that the ECB 'anticipates' ending QE in December this year and keep rates unchanged at least through the summer of 2019," said Chris Turner, global head of strategy at ING.

"This has come as a disappointment to the rates market, which had priced close to 10bp of ECB rate hikes by June 2019," he said, adding however that the euro sell-off was probably overdone.

Higher interest rates typically bolster a currency as it becomes more attractive to hold.

Overall, analysts said the ECB's exit announcement from bond buying had been well-handled, as it prompted no drastic market reactions.



Related eurozone
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Euro drops stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates
Euro drops, stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates low

The central bank also slashed its growth forecast for the rest of the year, citing threats of rising protectionism and global trade fears, but still said it would end a mass bond-buying programme.
Turkey's poultry production up in April
Turkey's poultry production up in April

Country's egg, chicken, turkey and meat production saw yearly rise in April, says official data  
Turkish Airlines launches Bodrum-London direct flights
Turkish Airlines launches Bodrum-London direct flights

National flag carrier to operate direct flights from Turkey's holiday resort of Bodrum to London during summer 2018 
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul opens day down
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul opens day down

BIST 100 index starts day with 0.22 pct decline, falling some 200 points from previous close
EU Commission proposes 5 6B for security
EU Commission proposes $5.6B for security

For next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, commission is proposing €4.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in security funding
Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April
Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April

Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 899,000 tons: official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.51 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6200  
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce

CEO Elon Musk announces plan to lay off over 3,000 workers in search of profitability
Egypt raises electricity prices
Egypt raises electricity prices

Egypt has slashed subsidies in recent years as part of a $12 billion IMF loan
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted sectoral transformation'
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted, sectoral transformation'

Deputy PM Mehmet Simsek Simsek forecasts growth will be re-balanced after the second half of year
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.19 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5450
Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'
'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'

Turkey's growing performance yields millions of employment in last decade, Turkish ministers say
Turkey's current account deficit at 5 4B in April
Turkey's current account deficit at $5.4B in April

12-month rolling deficit is over $57 billion
Turkey's economy expands 7 4 percent in first quarter
Turkey's economy expands 7.4 percent in first quarter

Year-on-year economic growth rate of 7.4 percent in first quarter of 2018 surpasses expectations
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 slightly increases 0.05 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4800
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey
Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey

Polls economists on Turkish economy's potential growth

News

France and Germany push for compromise on eurozone reform
France and Germany push for compromise on eurozone reform

Eurozone loan growth to firms
Eurozone loan growth to firms

EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth

Eurozone growth slows sharply in first quarter
Eurozone growth slows sharply in first quarter

Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'
Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'

Eurozone unemployment falls, strengthening recovery
Eurozone unemployment falls strengthening recovery






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 