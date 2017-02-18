09:35, 15 June 2018 Friday

Press agenda on June 15

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

TUNCELI - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party campaign rally.

CHINA

BEIJING - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet with Vice-President Wang Qishan. He will also meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and later hold a joint press conference.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on international security issues.

FRANCE

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron to host Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for talks amid diplomatic row between the two countries over migrant rescue ship.​

BELGIUM / THE NETHERLANDS / SWITZERLAND / ITALY

BRUSSELS / ROTTERDAM / GENEVA / ROME - Turkish citizens living in Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Italy to begin casting ballots for June 24 presidential and general elections.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - 2018 FIFA World Cup continues across Russia with Egypt-Uruguay, Morocco-Iran, and Portugal-Spain matches.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

MAARIB - Following renewed fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels over strategic Al-Hudeida province.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Palestinian anti-occupation protesters to gather near Gaza-Israel fence for 12th consecutive Friday.

GAZA CITY - Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions.​