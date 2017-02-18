Press agenda on June 15

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
TUNCELI - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party campaign rally.
CHINA
BEIJING - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet with Vice-President Wang Qishan. He will also meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and later hold a joint press conference.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on international security issues.
FRANCE
PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron to host Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for talks amid diplomatic row between the two countries over migrant rescue ship.
BELGIUM / THE NETHERLANDS / SWITZERLAND / ITALY
BRUSSELS / ROTTERDAM / GENEVA / ROME - Turkish citizens living in Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Italy to begin casting ballots for June 24 presidential and general elections.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - 2018 FIFA World Cup continues across Russia with Egypt-Uruguay, Morocco-Iran, and Portugal-Spain matches.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
MAARIB - Following renewed fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels over strategic Al-Hudeida province.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Palestinian anti-occupation protesters to gather near Gaza-Israel fence for 12th consecutive Friday.
GAZA CITY - Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions.
