Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:17, 15 June 2018 Friday
World
09:47, 15 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Abdurahman Sayed doesn’t know where he got the energy. Last year during Ramadan, the busiest time of the year for Muslims, Mr. Sayed, the director of Al Manaar mosque in West London, found himself thrust into a crisis that went on for weeks.

For the days that followed, the mosque stayed open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide food and shelter. Mr. Sayed spent every spare moment there, traveling home only to take a quick shower and change his clothes. He continued his Ramadan fast and barely slept.

“Sleeping was not really so much of a necessity in those days,” he said. “When you are handling a major crisis, things like your own welfare become less important.”
Image

A year later, things have mostly calmed down, though many scars remain. But this is a striking moment for Muslims: Eid al-Fitr, traditionally a celebration with family and friends marking the end of the monthlong Ramadan fast, is expected to follow the day after the fire started a year ago.
That was the bittersweet juxtaposition that many Muslims in London faced on Thursday. The Grenfell survivors have already gone through one Eid al-Fitr celebration. It arrived two weeks after the fire last year while many were still in shock.

“I expect this year will be another stark reminder of what they have lost in their lives,” said Madiha Raza, a communications coordinator at Muslim Aid, a charity that has raised more than $235,000 for the Grenfell survivors.

“The atmosphere will be very somber,” Ms. Raza said, with many Grenfell survivors and relatives of those who died among the worshipers at Al Manaar.



Related Muslims mosque
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.

News

Austria to close 7 mosques, expel imams
Austria to close 7 mosques expel imams

350 mosques urge probe of Conservative Islamophobia
350 mosques urge probe of Conservative Islamophobia

Swiss Upper House rejects foreign fund ban on mosques
Swiss Upper House rejects foreign fund ban on mosques

Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques
Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques

Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public
Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public

Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish delegation visits Muslims in Bangladesh camps
Turkish delegation visits Muslims in Bangladesh camps

Muslims pray out in open in Berlin after mosque attack
Muslims pray out in open in Berlin after mosque attack

Turkish presidential aide lauds Muslims
Turkish presidential aide lauds Muslims






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 