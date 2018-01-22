10:31, 15 June 2018 Friday

Turkey: 5 suspects arrested over election terror plot

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foiling a terrorist plot in the runup to Turkey's June 24 elections, police arrested five people early Friday in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

Counter-terrorist units stopped a car in the province's central Kayapinar district as part of an investigation into the activities of the PKK terrorist group, said a security source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

During a search of the car, the police seized a warhead rocket launcher, two-long barreled Kalashnikov rifles, and several rounds of ammunition.

The suspects were allegedly plotting a terror attack against officials of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party officials near the June 24 elections.

In its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives.