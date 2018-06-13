Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:16, 15 June 2018 Friday
Turkey
11:24, 15 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr
Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr

Turkish president recalls democratic, economic developments in last 16 years

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday issued a message ahead of Eid al-Fitr, saying Turkey's upcoming presidential elections would "guarantee" democracy.

In his message on the eve of the Muslim festival, Erdogan recalled "the democratic and economic strides" that Turkey had made over the past 16 years, during the rule of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

He hailed the new presidential system, saying it would benefit the Turkish nation and people.

Ali Erbas, head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, extended Eid greetings and prayers for peace and happiness around the world.

Erbas said religious days like Eid al-Fitr "maintain and strengthen unity, solidarity and fraternity".



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan Eid Al Fitr
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish jets neutralize 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil

Airstrikes were carried out on June 12 in northern Iraq, military says
Turkish army chief vows to fight against terror groups
Turkish army chief vows to fight against terror groups

Gen. Hulusi Akar says Turkey’s fight against terrorism to continue uninterrupted in and outside of Turkey
AK Party members attacked in SE Turkey before elections
AK Party members attacked in SE Turkey before elections

Health Minister Ahmet Demircan says first response made, some members injured
Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr
Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr

Turkish president recalls democratic, economic developments in last 16 years
Turkey 5 suspects arrested over election terror plot
Turkey: 5 suspects arrested over election terror plot

PKK terror suspects apprehended in southeastern Diyarbakir province
Turkish president phones Saudi Palestinian leaders
Turkish president phones Saudi, Palestinian leaders

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi King Salman welcome UN resolution on Palestinians
10 days before polls Turkey sees a democracy festival
10 days before polls, Turkey sees a democracy festival

Public squares, stands, musical vans, and social media see lively campaigning ahead of June 24 elections
Istanbul court remands 20 FETO suspects in custody
Istanbul court remands 20 FETO suspects in custody

Suspects include serving soldiers
1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack
1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack

4 soldiers also wounded during PKK terror attack in eastern border province of Hakkari
8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects accused of plotting terror attacks
Turkish army chief NATO general discuss Manbij roadmap
Turkish army chief, NATO general discuss Manbij roadmap

Gen. Hulusi Akar and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti speak over phone
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Germany and other countries must extradite FETO coup plotters to Turkey
Turkey's most wanted coup suspect spotted in Germany
Turkey's most wanted coup suspect spotted in Germany

Adil Oksuz stayed at small apartment in Berlin, protected by Fetullah Terrorist Organization network, witnesses say
Turkey's Erdogan paves way for greener Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan paves way for greener Turkey

Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to be replaced by huge park named 'People's Garden'
Over 200 migrants held in northwest Turkey
Over 200 migrants held in northwest Turkey

Among those held in Edirne province are Pakistani, Syrian and Algerian nationals
Turkey's gold imports on rise in Jan-May
Turkey's gold imports on rise in Jan-May

Turkey imports nearly 153 tons of gold in first 5 months of this year, according to Borsa Istanbul  

News

Lebanon mufti praises Palestinian steadfastness
Lebanon mufti praises Palestinian steadfastness

Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2017
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2017

Albanian Muslim's pray for Eid on Tirana's new square
Albanian Muslim's pray for Eid on Tirana's new square

Muslims across Arab world celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday
Muslims across Arab world celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday

Palestinian Muslims flock to Al-Aqsa for Eid prayers
Palestinian Muslims flock to Al-Aqsa for Eid prayers

Turkish president phones Saudi, Palestinian leaders
Turkish president phones Saudi Palestinian leaders

Turkey's Erdogan paves way for greener Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan paves way for greener Turkey

Turkey's President vows new houses will spur reading
Turkey's President vows new houses will spur reading

Erdogan shares grief with all poor, oppressed in world
Erdogan shares grief with all poor oppressed in world

Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey

Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques
Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 