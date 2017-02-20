Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:16, 15 June 2018 Friday
Middle East
Update: 11:44, 15 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
4 Yemen soldiers killed fighting Houthis in Al-Hudaydah
4 Yemen soldiers killed fighting Houthis in Al-Hudaydah

Recent days have seen violent clashes in Al-Hudaydah between government forces, Houthi rebels

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four Yemeni soldiers were killed on Thursday in fierce fighting to recapture Yemen’s western port city of Al-Hudaydah from Houthi rebels.

“Four government soldiers were killed in the fighting while more than 10 others were injured,” a military source, who preferred not to be named, told Anadolu Agency.
He added that several Yemeni soldiers had been captured by the rebels -- he did not say how many -- during Thursday’s clashes.

Recent days have witnessed violent clashes in and around Al-Hudaydah between government forces backed by a Saudi-led air coalition and the Houthis.

In earlier statements, the army had said that government forces were advancing on the city of Al-Hudaydah after having seized control of the Nakhilah Market roughly seven kilometers from the city’s main airport.

Houthi spokesmen, for their part, have yet to comment on the army’s claims.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition launched a major operation to recapture the port of Al-Hudaydah -- a vital supply line for humanitarian aid entering the war-torn country.

Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when the Houthis -- from their historical stronghold in the northern Saada province -- overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies, who accuse the Shia Houthis of serving as Iranian proxies, launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

The violence has devastated Yemen’s infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as one of “the worst humanitarian disasters in modern times”.



Related yemen
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.

News

UN Security Council calls for Yemen port to remain open
UN Security Council calls for Yemen port to remain open

UN warns against military action in Yemen's Hudaydah
UN warns against military action in Yemen's Hudaydah

Saudi-led forces begin assault to take vital Yemen port
Saudi-led forces begin assault to take vital Yemen port

Eritrea releases 37 Yemeni fishermen
Eritrea releases 37 Yemeni fishermen

Scores of rebels killed in Yemen’s western coast
Scores of rebels killed in Yemen s western coast

27 journalists killed in Yemen since 2014
27 journalists killed in Yemen since 2014






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 