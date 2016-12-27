Update: 11:55, 15 June 2018 Friday

AK Party members attacked in SE Turkey before elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Members of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Thursday were attacked by a group of people in southeastern Turkey, leaving some injured.

Health Minister Ahmet Demircan said the members, including MP Ibrahim Halil Yildiz, were attacked while campaigning in Sanliurfa’s Suruc district ahead of the elections.

“There are wounded people. First aid has been given to them. There was need for an air ambulance, it has been dispatched,” Demircan said.

He added: “We will share information as we receive it.”

This April, the parliament passed a bill for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.