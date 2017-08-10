Update: 12:27, 15 June 2018 Friday

Israel extends arbitrary arrest of Turkish citizen

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli authorities have extended the arbitrary arrest of Turkish citizen Ebru Ozkan till June 21.

On June 11, Ozkan, 27, was arrested by Israeli police at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv while returning to Turkey.

The Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv said it was closely following the situation.

Ebru’s sister Elif Ozkan said that she is accused of being a security threat and member of a terrorist organization while being kept at a detention center with no evidence or documents.

Ozkan said: “We could not contact my sister in any way. We could not even make a phone call. Even her lawyer could not speak to her, even though he was at court. The lawyer will meet with her on Monday.”

“It is unfair and unlawful for a woman to be detained in this way. It's against human rights. Israel is approaching the issue politically. It's an arbitrary detention,” she added.