Update: 12:59, 15 June 2018 Friday

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on Thursday struck an empty plot in Gaza, where Palestinians gather for the Great March of Return rallies, according to Anadolu Agency reporters on the ground.

No casualties have been reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel conducted an airstrike on another meeting spot where Palestinian children fly "burning kites" towards Jewish settlements near the Gaza border.

The Israeli army and Palestinian Health Ministry are yet to make any statements on the attacks.

Since March 30, more than 120 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred in eastern Gaza -- and thousands more injured -- by intense Israeli army gunfire. Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.