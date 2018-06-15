15:10, 15 June 2018 Friday

Afghanistan marks first Eid amid cease-fire in years

World Bulletin / News Desk

Afghanistan on Friday started rare celebrations of a major Muslim holiday at peace, as warring sides in the conflict-riddled country observed a cease-fire in the 17-year conflict.

Addressing a gathering at the Arg (presidential palace) after prayers for the Eid holiday, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said the government is ready to take further steps towards the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process following the eight-day unilateral and unconditional cease-fire announced last week by the government. He expressed the wish the cease-fire would end the bloodshed.

“There is strong support and consensus on the peace process among Afghans, the nation is ready to continue its support for peace at any cost, and the government is ready to take steps in this regard at the will of the nation,” said Ghani.

In response to the government truce, a three-day Taliban truce also comes into effect today. In his Eid day message, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada called for direct talks with the U.S., bypassing the Kabul government.

“If American officials truly believe in a peaceful end to the Afghan imbroglio, then they must directly present themselves to the negotiation table,” he said, adding that the Americans’ biggest “mistake” is that they approach every problem with “stubbornness."