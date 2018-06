16:40, 15 June 2018 Friday

Albanian Muslim's celebrated Eid-Al-Fitr

World Bulletin / News Desk

After fasting and praying for 30 days of Ramadan, Muslim devotees throughout the world and in Albania are celebrating Fitr Bayram today.

The ceremony was held this year on the new “Skenderbej” square.

Fitr Bayram (El Eid) is the biggest celebration of the year for Muslims around the world.

Here are some photos of the day: