Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:44, 15 June 2018 Friday
Europe
17:31, 15 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Germany will miss NATO spending target
Germany will miss NATO spending target

Chancellor reaffirms commitment to NATO’s 2 pct goal, but says Germany would not be able to reach this target by 2025

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany will increase its defense spending but would not be able to meet NATO’s 2 percent goal by 2025, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin, Merkel reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to NATO goal agreed at the Wales summit in 2014, but said Berlin would not be able to meet this in middle-term.

“The Wales target was that, over the next ten years, our defense budgets would be developed in such a way that we go towards this 2 percent target. And we are doing this, there is no doubt about it,” Merkel said.

“But if we have to make a realistic assessment today, we would not be able to reach the 2 percent by 2025. One has to be honest, we are moving towards this goal, we accept this target, but we are also making realistic statements on this,” she added.

The Chancellor said Germany’s military spending will continue to increase in the next couple of years and reach to 1.5 percent of its national output by 2024.

President Donald Trump has long criticized NATO partner Germany and other allies in Europe for not doing enough for defense and trying to shift their responsibility to the U.S.

Merkel’s coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD) had long been critical of plans to increase the country’s defense budget, and disputed NATO’s goal that each member should spend 2 percent of its national output on defense.

EU’s largest economy is currently spending 1.24 percent of its GDP for defense.



Related Merkel Germany
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.

News

Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran
Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran

Putin, Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi
Putin Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi

Merkel, Macron vow to make EU a global player
Merkel Macron vow to make EU a global player

German Chancellor Merkel backs Albania’s EU perspective
German Chancellor Merkel backs Albania s EU perspective

Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month
Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month

German Chancellor Merkel: 'Islam belongs to Germany'
German Chancellor Merkel 'Islam belongs to Germany'

Row over migration threatens German coalition
Row over migration threatens German coalition

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

No new information on key coup suspect Oksuz
No new information on key coup suspect Oksuz

Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'
Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'

Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite FETO suspects

Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy
Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 