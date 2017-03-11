Worldbulletin News

21:54, 15 June 2018 Friday
Update: 17:54, 15 June 2018 Friday

Ankara, Beijing set to boost trade ties: Turkish FM
Ankara, Beijing set to boost trade ties: Turkish FM

Foreign ministers of Turkey and China discuss economy and tourism during Mevlut Cavusoglu’s 2-day visit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and China are keen to boost bilateral trade ties, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Beijing after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Cavusoglu said that Turkey and China are working together to realize important strategic projects.

“Today we also discussed important issues such as renewable energy, nuclear power plants, and construction of a third nuclear power plant.”

“We can also work together on the defense industry, there are joint projects. On tourism, there's an almost 100 percent rise in the number of tourists coming to Turkey from China, a 98 percent increase,” Cavusoglu said.

He added that leaders of the two countries are determined to take relations forward.

Cavusoglu is in China for a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

“During the meetings, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Monday.



