Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:57, 16 June 2018 Saturday
Latin America
09:36, 16 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Colombians will head to the polls Sunday to vote in the first presidential elections since a peace deal was signed with FARC guerrillas.

The two candidates vying for the presidency are the right-wing Ivan Duque of the Centro Democratico party and the leftist Gustavo Petro of Colombia Humana.

Leading the polls by some 20 percentage points is the conservatively aligned Duque, the protégé of former President Alvaro Uribe. But Petro, a one-time M19 guerrilla and former mayor of Bogota, has been mobilizing support in the three weeks between the first round of voting and the run-off Sunday.

“You are the hope of a new future! With us are the mothers, workers, entrepreneurs, the youth, farmers and free citizens. On the other side is the corruption, which we will defeat on June 17!” Petro told a crowd of followers Friday, closing his campaign in Bogota.

The radical differences between the politics of the two candidates have made these elections a polarizing factor in Colombia, and there is a great deal on the table from Aug. 7, when a new president is sworn in, and what may occur in the following four years.

Issues such as the instability in neighboring Venezuela and the refugee crisis now in Colombia, the increase in coca production, the peace agreement with the FARC guerrillas and the peace dialogues with the ELN guerrillas – currently taking place in Havana, Cuba -- are all up for debate for whoever wins Sunday.

Duque had promised to “shred” the peace accord with the FARC rebels, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, who signed a peace agreement with the government of outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos in 2016, bringing an end to more than 50 years of conflict. But he has since softened his tone.

“The changes which we have in mind for the peace accord have been made thinking of the victims, that there should be truth, justice and reparations,” Duque announced Friday on his Twitter account.

Duque received the most votes in the first round of the elections on May 27 and has already declared that the ELN, or National Liberation Army, will need to adhere to further conditions in order to continue talks with his government. Contrarily, Petro has said that his government will respect the current conditions for peace dialogues.



Related Colombia election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'

News

Over 72,000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2 days
Over 72 000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2

Turkish elections: Expat voting to begin Thursday
Turkish elections Expat voting to begin Thursday

Anti-migrant party in front in Slovenia election
Anti-migrant party in front in Slovenia election

Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Strong government needs strong parliament
Strong government needs strong parliament

Colombia's presidential election heads to run-off
Colombia's presidential election heads to run-off

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Colombians head to polls to elect new president
Colombians head to polls to elect new president

Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Three Ecuadorian soldiers killed in bomb attack
Three Ecuadorian soldiers killed in bomb attack

Colombian Air Force kills nine FARC rebels
Colombian Air Force kills nine FARC rebels






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 