Today's News
18:57, 16 June 2018 Saturday
Media
09:49, 16 June 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on June 16
Press agenda on June 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 16, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANTALYA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to speak at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's rally in southern Antalya province.

TOKAT/ SIVAS - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK Party's election rallies in Tokat and Sivas provinces.

ISTANBUL - Yildirim to also meet Alevi opinion leaders in Istanbul.

 

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA / MACEDONIA / BULGARIA / UK / SWEDEN / ROMANIA / GREECE

SARAJEVO / SKOPJE / SOFIA / LONDON / STOCKHOLM /BUCHAREST / ATHENS - Turkish citizens living in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Bulgaria, U.K., Sweden, Romania, Greece to begin casting ballots for June 24 presidential and general elections.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - 2018 FIFA World Cup continues across Russia with France-Australia, Peru-Denmark, and Argentina-Iceland and Croatia-Nigeria matches.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.



Press agenda on June 15
Press agenda on June 15

Press agenda on June 14
Press agenda on June 14

Press agenda on June 13
Press agenda on June 13

Press agenda on June 12
Press agenda on June 12

Press agenda on June 11
Press agenda on June 11

Press agenda on June 10
Press agenda on June 10






