18:57, 16 June 2018 Saturday
Iraq
10:49, 16 June 2018 Saturday

Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish jets destroyed terrorist shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits as part of anti-terror operations in northern Iraq on Friday, the military said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes were carried out in northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil region. As a result of the operation, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits belonging to PKK terrorists were destroyed.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.



